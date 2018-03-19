Smoothie Bowl

1 cup coconut or almond milk

1-2 cups frozen berries (your choice)

1-2 teaspoons agave nectar

1 banana

1/4 cup açaí berries (frozen)

Assorted fresh berries

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup granola

In a blender or food processor blend the coconut milk, 1/2 banana, açaí berry purée, cinnamon and 1 teaspoon agave nectar till smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh fruit, granola, chopped almonds and then drizzle with the rest of agave nectar. Enjoy!

**experiment with all of the seasonal fruits to switch up your smoothie bowl

**To add protein to your smoothie bowl add 1 scoop of your favorite protein powder and blend with the fruit.