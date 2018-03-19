OKC Man Accused Of Trying To Meet Teen Girl For Sex

An Oklahoma City man was arrested after trying to hook up with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media. Investigators say the suspect even bought an Uber to bring the “underage girl” to him.

Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Taylor Kilgore just before midnight on Friday.

According to the report, Kilgore first engaged with the undercover deputy on social media on March 14. Investigators say Kilgore told the girl he wanted to hook up for sex and sent multiple lewd photographs of his genitals.

He then arranged to have an Uber pick up the girl and bring her to his grandparents’ home in southwest Oklahoma City, where he was staying. He even told the girl to lie about her age if his grandparents saw her, investigators say.

“Kilgore was well aware that what he was doing was illegal, but his sick sexual fantasy to have sex with a little girl pushed him to having an UBER driver deliver her to him,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Investigators intercepted the Uber vehicle at the pickup point and enlisted the driver to transport an undercover female deputy to Kilgore’s house. Kilgore was first confronted at the house and, according to investigators, admitted he thought he was talking to an underage girl and wanted to meet up for sex.

“You think you’ve seen it all, and then a child predator uses an Uber car to help facilitate his diabolical plan to rape a little girl,” said West.

Kilgore was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail on a complaint of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology. Bond was set at $50,000 and he remains behind bars.