Educate Oklahoma: Watch Our Education Special (April 2, 7 p.m.)

As part of our commitment to raising awareness about Oklahoma’s education crisis and exploring solutions for improvement, Griffin Communications will produce and air an hour long special titled Educate Oklahoma. The special will air on April 2nd at 7 p.m. on News 9 and will feature the in-depth, world-class reporting that News 9 is known for. Some of the topics we will focus on include:

  • Latest on Teacher Walkout Negotiations
  • Latest on State Worker Walkout Negotiations
  • Schools forced to drop programs due to budget cuts
  • 4 Day School Weeks
  • Teacher Shortage
  • Teachers leaving Oklahoma for better pay
  • Looking back at the 1990 walkout, drawing parallels between then and now
  • Looking at funding options either on the table or have failed
  • Virtual charter schools
  • Does arming teachers solve the violence problem or just add a burden to educators?
  • What happens to state testing during the walkout?
  • Advice for parents who still need to work while schools are shutdown
