Man Detained After Overnight Standoff Near Nicoma Park

A man has been detained after an overnight standoff near Nicoma Park, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office reported.

The incident began after officers received a 911 call about 10:45 p.m. Sunday from a home off of Westminster Road and NE 23. The caller said someone was firing a weapon in the area.

When officers arrived, a man and a woman went inside a home and officers called for backup causing the standoff to begin. Homes nearby were evacuated.

After speaking with both the man and woman, the standoff ended peacefully after about six hours.

Michael Briggs allowed the woman to leave shortly after 5 a.m. after she said he was holding her against her will. A short time later, Briggs exited the home and was unarmed, law officers said.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear on what complaints Briggs will be arrested on.