Oklahoma City Police are trying to identify a man accused in multiple business robberies near SW 29th and Western.

Investigators said the suspect robbed a Dollar General twice and also robbed a 7-Eleven during the first week of March.

Police released surveillance footage of the third incident, where the man struggles with a store clerk at the cash register.

In each case, police said he told the employees he had a gun, but did not display it.

Call Oklahoma City Crimestoppers (405) 235-7300 with any information.