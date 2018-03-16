Russell Westbrook Opens 6th Reading Room - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook Opens 6th Reading Room

Thunder star Russel Westbrook went back to school to bring books to metro kids. 

"The schools and where I grew up, we didn't have access to books, and other things that different schools had access to. So now me being in the position that I am in now, getting new books, all the books that these kids need at this level. It's important to me," Westbrook said. 

Yesterday he visited Thelma Parks Elementary for the opening of Russell's Reading Room. The project is part of his "Why Not Foundation", giving kids better access to books. 

There are six reading rooms in Oklahoma City, and three in Los Angeles. 

