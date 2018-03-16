Russell Westbrook Opens 6th Reading Room

Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory Tuesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory Tuesday night.More >>
Firefighters are battling a fire that involves two home in SW Oklahoma City.More >>
Firefighters are battling a fire that involves two home in SW Oklahoma City.More >>
Authorities in Shawnee are searching for a toddler they say was taken by her mother from emergency DHS custody.More >>
Authorities in Shawnee are searching for a toddler they say was taken by her mother from emergency DHS custody.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Baker Mayfield dropped a trailer for his upcoming documentary, "Behind Baker."More >>
Baker Mayfield dropped a trailer for his upcoming documentary, "Behind Baker."More >>
Trae Young wouldn’t let the Sooners go down easy, scoring 18 of his 28 points after halftime but 10-seed Oklahoma came up short in overtime, losing 83-78 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Trae Young wouldn’t let the Sooners go down easy, scoring 18 of his 28 points after halftime but 10-seed Oklahoma came up short in overtime, losing 83-78 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
OU got on the practice court Wednesday in Pittsburgh ahead of Thursday’s game against Rhode Island.More >>
OU got on the practice court Wednesday in Pittsburgh ahead of Thursday’s game against Rhode Island.More >>