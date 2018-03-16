Police Locate Shawnee Toddler Taken By Mother

Authorities in Shawnee say a toddler taken by her mother has been located.

Investigators say 3-year-old Gracie Sheldon was taken by her mother, 26-year-old Brittany Dabbs, from a home in the 200 block of W. Dunbar Street, just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 16, police said Gracie had been found. Details surrounding her location have not been released.

