OKC Police Officer Arrested For Alleged Criminal Activity

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Christopher Shubert mug shot. Christopher Shubert mug shot.
An Oklahoma City police officer is behind bars, accused of engaging in criminal activity involving a computer.

Investigators arrested 41-year-old Christopher Shubert on Thursday. According to court documents, Shubert is accused of giving out private information regarding a civilian's vehicle tag, registration and description, to an informant.  

Shubert was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of use of a computer to violate state statutes and Unlawful Custody and Dissemination of Confidential and Privileged Information. His bond was set at $2,500.

Authorities tell News 9, Shubert is a 13-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department, and currently holds the rank of sergeant. He has been placed on paid administrative leave. 

This is a developing story.

