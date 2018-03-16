Riversport Rapids Set To Open Third Season On Saturday

Oklahoma City's Riversport Rapids is set to open for a third season on Saturday.

To create the effect of a raging rapids, machinery at Riversport OKC pumps more than 8 million gallons of water.

"This is really a game-changer for Oklahoma City, making this a true destination, really a vacation destination here in the crossroads of America," OKC Boathouse Foundation Executive Director Mike Knopp said.

Last season, Riversports Rapids had guests from every single state and 13 countries.

In addition to the rapids, guests can enjoy, zip lining, and kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding along the Oklahoma River.

After a lot of work in the off season, Riversport Rapids doors open tomorrow, staff say they guarantee a unique experience.

Riversport OKC will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, this weekend through Memorial Day weekend.