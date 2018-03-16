Police Investigate Double Homicide In Far NW OKC

A homeowner in far northwest Oklahoma City found two people dead inside a vehicle, police said.

The double homicide was reported after 3:10 a.m. Friday in the 13900 block of Pennyworth Drive near Memorial and Morgan roads.

A homeowner called police to report someone crashing into their mailbox. When police arrived, they found two people dead with injuries consistent with homicide.

