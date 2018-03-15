Vehicle Stolen Outside S. OKC 7-Eleven, Police Looking For Suspe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vehicle Stolen Outside S. OKC 7-Eleven, Police Looking For Suspect

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who they believe was involved in a car theft outside of a metro 7-Eleven.

Officers were called to the convenience store near SW 89th Street and S. May Avenue, around 1 a.m., February 25.

The victim told authorities he left his truck running to go into the store, and realized he left his wallet inside of the vehicle. When he returned outside, his truck was gone.  

According to the victim, the truck was new and only had a paper tag.

Police believe the man shown walking towards the camera in the surveillance video was involved in the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or send an anonymous tip to okccrimetips.com. A cash reward may be available.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
