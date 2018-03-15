Caleigh Bourgeois - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Caleigh Bourgeois

Caleigh Bourgeois joined the News 9 team in December 2017. She is thrilled to explore Oklahoma through storytelling.

Before arriving at News 9, Caleigh reported for nearly three years at the ABC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana, home of the Fighting Irish. While in Indiana, she covered multiple national stories including record-setting flooding, a courthouse shooting, and the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Caleigh is glad to get out of the lake-effect snow for warmer weather.

A proud Bobcat, Caleigh graduated from “the other OU,” Ohio University. Her college experience included internships at NBC’s Today Show, a wire service in Washington D.C. and WLWT in her hometown, Cincinnati.

While Cincinnati is home, Caleigh enjoys traveling and living wherever her reporting takes her. She’s worked in Columbus, Ohio, New York City, and Washington D.C. Internationally, Caleigh produced videos for a Dutch-English newspaper, while living in Brussels, Belgium.

No matter where she is, family is always most important to Caleigh. Her father, mother, brother and dog Spencer live in Ohio, but are eager to visit Oklahoma.

In her spare time, Caleigh enjoys running, exploring outdoors and sewing.

Caleigh is honored to share your stories, and she’d love to hear from you by email.

