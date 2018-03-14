Fire Threat Extreme Across Oklahoma Next Couple Of Days

It's wildfire season in Oklahoma, and you'll want to be wildfire-aware the next couple of days for sure.

Temperatures will be above normal with highs in the mid-70s on Thursday, and the wind will whip from the south at 20-30 mph, even windier in western Oklahoma. The extreme fire threat creeps into central Oklahoma.

On Friday, it will be even windier, potentially, with gusts up to 40 mph. The fire threat will be extreme for all of western and central Oklahoma. Temperatures will be quite nice in the upper 70s.

A quick peek into your weekend future: Mostly sunny with highs into the 60s and much calmer winds, from the east at 8-14 mph.

