Mustang Police Searching For Two Missing Teenagers

NEWS

Mustang Police Searching For Two Missing Teenagers

Posted: Updated:

Police are on the lookout for two missing teenagers out of Mustang. 

Authorities reported 16-year-old Dominic Shock and 16-year-old Kendal Witvoet missing Tuesday evening.

Shock is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs, with brown hair and dirty blond short to medium length hair. Shock was last seen wearing a black jacket with red striped sleeves, dark colored knee length basketball shorts with light colored striped down seams, and running shoes. 

Witvoet is described as a white female, 5'6", 145 lbs with light gray to blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater with a maroon colored shirt, light blue jeans, and black converse.

Police report both students failed to return home after school. Both are listed as possible runaways.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mustang Police Department at (405) 376-2488.

