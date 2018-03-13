Plenty Of Sunshine Tuesday

A few more cold mornings with mostly 30s across the board. Lighter winds, so not much of a wind chill. Still plan on bundling up!



Plenty of sunshine once again throughout Tuesday. Highs reach mid to upper 50s.



Overnight is clear, and cold. Lows near 34.

Warming Wednesday with a south breeze returning. Seasonal highs in the mid 60s. Still sunny and dry.

Fire danger ramps up late this week! Highs push 80 by Friday with gusty winds and low humidity. Not much in the way of rain for the week.

