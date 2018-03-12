Friend of Wewoka Shooting Victim Describes Trouble In Home

A woman is in the hospital and two men are dead after a murder-suicide in Wewoka.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened. The victim’s friend, Jeanine Stone, said she was not surprised, when she heard the news, Saturday.

“My heart just sank, and I just wanted to be able to get hold of her, give her a hug and tell her I was going to be there to take care of her,” Stone said.

Stone said victim Bayli Goodwin is like her second daughter. Saturday evening, Goodwin’s husband shot her and a male friend in Wewoka, according to the OSBI.

Goodwin shot back and survived, but her friend did not.

The OSBI says Goodwin had been arguing with her husband, Jerry Leonard II, and called a friend to her to pick her up.

“She had mentioned that he couldn’t leave because he had threatened her that he would kill her,” Stone said.

Deputies chased Leonard down on Saturday. He crashed his car then apparently shot himself.

“He wasn’t brave enough to stand up for what he had done and killed himself,” Stone said.

Now a widow, Goodwin is recovering from the gunshot wound to her leg.

Stone said she’s grateful the couple’s two children weren’t home during the shooting, but she’s heartbroken this is what it took to end the marriage.

“Stand up. Don’t take the abuse. You have the strength in yourself. You may not feel like it, but you’ve got it there to walk away. Walk away before it winds up like this,” Stone said.

Investigators will release the name of the deceased victim who went to help Goodwin when his family is notified.