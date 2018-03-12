OSBI Agents Arrest Major Co. Sheriff For Confrontation With Daug - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI Agents Arrest Major Co. Sheriff For Confrontation With Daughter's Boyfriend

OSBI agents arrested Major County Sheriff Steven Randolph, Monday. 

Last November, the District 26 District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI agents investigate allegations against the sheriff in relation to a 2017 confrontation with his daughter’s boyfriend, Carlos Aguilar. 

According to the OSBI, Randolph pulled his Sheriff's vehicle in front of Aguilar, reached through the open window of Aguilar’s truck and grabbed Aguilar by the clothes near his neck, and threatened to kill him. Randolph’s wife persuaded him to let go of Aguilar. Randolph then pointed his gun toward the roadway and fired a shot. 

Randolph was arrested on three misdemeanor counts including assault and battery, malicious injury to property, and reckless conduct with a firearm. 

Randolph was booked in the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. 

