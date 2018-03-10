Memorial Hangs On To Repeat As Class 5A Boys Basketball Champs

It's tough to play the same team four times in a season, and it's even tougher to win three of them. But that's what the Tulsa Memorial Chargers did Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A boys state title game from the Mabee Center in Tulsa.

The final score was 79-67.

But it wasn't without a fight from the Booker T. Washington Hornets.

After Memorial opened a 48-34 and a 54-38 lead in the third quarter, Trey Phipps and Jaycson Bereal lead the Hornets on a 12-0 run to cut it to 54-50 early in the fourth.

Brothers Keylan and Kalib Boone teamed up on a lob-dunk with under 3:00 to play, and then senior Kori Guest hit a three to make it 68-58. However, Hornet sophomore Trey Phipps hit a three and got an and-1 to make it 68-62.

However, Memorial re-opened an 8-point lead, 70-62, late.

Phipps scored 24 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead all scorers.

Kori Guest led Memorial with 18 points. Keylan Boone added 17.

Shemar Walker was 3-for-3 in the first quarter from behind the arch, leading Memorial to a 22-17 lead early in what was a fast-paced opening frame. But it was Hornets' sophomore Trey Phipps who got hot from three to bring Booker T. Washington back.

Elisha Brantley gave the Hornets their first lead of the game 24-22 with under 5:00 to play, but Memorial answered immediately. Kori Guest hit 5 straight points to give Memorial a 38-30 lead. Memorial led 38-32 at the half.

This was Memorial's fourth title in the past six years.

Watch the full game: