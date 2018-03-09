$6 Million: Settlement Reached In Eric Harris Death

Tulsa County has settled with the family of Eric Harris for $6 million, according to Smolen, Smolen & Roytman, the firm representing Harris' estate.

Harris was killed when former Reserve Deputy Bob Bates accidentally pulled his gun instead of a Taser on April 2, 2015. Bates, former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, Michael Huckeby, Joseph Byars, Ricardo Vaca and Sheriff Vic Regalado were all named in the lawsuit.

Bates was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death which took place during an undercover sting operation. The shooting also brought about a grand jury investigation into the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office which eventually led to Glanz's indictment and resignation.

Eric's brother, Andre Harris, said he is satisfied with the outcome and he believes he's gotten justice for his brother.

Andre Harris said, through his brother's case, he believes many things were brought to the surface and reforms were made. But, he also said more needs to be done to keep something like this from happening again.

"I think we really need to focus on north Tulsa, really bringing the community together and allowing law enforcement to do their job, but also do it in a safe environment - also with the camera rolling," Harris said.

In a news release, the Smolen firm, representing the Harris family, said, "This settlement ends a long and tumultuous road for the Harris family. The family hopes resolution of this lawsuit will, at long last, provide some level of closure for the Harris family, including Eric's brother, Andre, and his son, Aiden."

TCSO Reserve Deputy Shooting Controversy

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado issued the following statement:

“Today I announce that all claims resulting from the death of Eric Harris on April 2, 2015, have now been settled. It’s in the best interest of all parties involved to resolve these claims at this time. I believe this decision will allow the process of healing to continue for the Harris family, the citizens of Tulsa County and the hard working men and women of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff's Office said it will not comment further at this time due to "the sensitive nature of the case.