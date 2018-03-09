Structure Fire Destroys Above Garage Apartment In SE OKC

A fire was reported Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of SE 55 near Byers.

The burning structure was behind the home on the property and was an apartment above the garage.

A female occupant was living in the apartment above a garage and suffered a small burn on her arm when she tried to save her dog.

There were no working smoke detectors in the living space. She woke up when she smelled smoke.

Firefighters said the structure was a total loss.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.