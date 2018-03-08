Trump Agrees To Meet With Kim Jong Un

Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer. According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street. The man is conscious and alert. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.More >>
Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer. According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street. The man is conscious and alert. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.More >>
In a shock announcement Thursday night, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the North is "committed" to denuclearization.More >>
In a shock announcement Thursday night, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the North is "committed" to denuclearization.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.