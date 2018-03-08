House Passes Bill To Consolidate OSBI With Bureau Of Narcotics

The state House of Representatives passed a bill Monday to consolidate the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with the Bureau of Narcotics.

Backers said the consolidation would save the state $6 million to $9 million in building and administrative costs.

"One guy making $170,000, and you’ve got an assistant director, and you've got an assistant to the assistant director, and you've got an assistant to the assistant-assistant director. Boy, that make Oklahoma better, doesn’t it?" said Rep. Bobby Cleveland (R-Slaughterville).

"This isn’t right to do. There's other ways to find money for the state of Oklahoma that doesn’t put our people in jeopardy, and that’s what you do when you consolidate." Rep. Matt Meredith (D-Tahlequah).

The bill now goes to the state senate.