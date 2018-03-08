Former Student Who Brought Gun To OKC School In Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Former Student Who Brought Gun To OKC School In Custody

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The former student who allegedly brought a gun onto campus at U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City is in custody.

Schools officials say the former student, who has only been identified as a male, was found to be carrying the gun inside a backpack. When confronted by a school resource officer, the former student took off on foot. The gun was taken before the student ran. No injuries were reported during this incident.

The school was first placed on lockdown. Around 11:30 a.m., the school moved from a "lockdown" to a "lockout". School officials told parents they could pick up their children at the designated area, but were not allowed inside the school building.

U.S. Grant High School is located in the 5000 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue. Nearby elementary schools were placed on "lockout" while police searched for the former student. The lockouts at the other schools were lifted just before noon.

According to school officials, a “lockdown” means that no one is allowed in or out of the building and all students/staff will remain in locked classrooms or other safe areas until law enforcement deems the facility safe.

A “lockout” means that classes proceed as usual with no one allowed to come in or out.

School officials say all after school activities have been canceled today as a precaution.

Thursday afternoon, U.S. Grant High School officials held a press conference detailing the events leading up to the arrest of the former student. 

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.