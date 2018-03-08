Man Involved In Amber Alert Accused Of Murder After Body Found - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Involved In Amber Alert Accused Of Murder After Body Found

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The man arrested in connection with an Amber Alert has been arrested on two complaints including murder, according to Oklahoma County jail records.

Victor Minjarez was arrested on complaints of murder and desecrating a human corpse. 

Oklahoma City police found Minjarez about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Venice Boulevard. After arresting Minjarez, investigators said they found a body and they think it is of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez. 

Law officers were searching for Minjarez and 7-month-old Jody Minjarez. The Amber Alert was canceled soon after Minjarez was arrested in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Norman police were called on Feb. 19 in reference to a domestic situation at a home in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Drive. The mother of the baby said Minjarez took the child after attacking her.

The mother filed a victim protective order on Feb. 23 to get the child returned to her. Officers issued an endangered child alert on Tuesday and upgraded it to an Amber Alert on Wednesday.

The mother told police she received messages from Minjarez saying she would never see the child again.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

