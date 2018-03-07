Non-Profits Participating In 'Great Idea Challenge' In OKC

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is challenging local non-profits to come up with something great.

Your idea to transform Oklahoma City could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is challenging local non-profits to come up with something great.

To celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary next year, the OCCF is having its “Great Idea Challenge”.

The contest asks local non-profits to come up with an idea that could change or even transform OKC.

Winning ideas will be announced later this year, and could receive up to $200,000 in grant funding from the OCCF.

Possible ideas could be creating something similar to the Children’s Science Museum or the Curbside Chronicle, which helps the homeless community.

“There are lots of idea that just need a little platform and some encouragement,” said OCCF President Nancy Anthony.

Non-profits like Allied Arts says its already collecting ideas from staff and will no doubt submit a plan.

“I wish Oklahoma City has this or I wish Oklahoma City could do more of this. Now it’s everyone’s time to fill the blank,” said Allied Arts President Deborah McAuliffe Senner.

“It would provide us the opportunity to do a lot of programs that we dream about doing but we've not had the opportunity to do,” said Rebuilding Together Executive Director Mike Edmison.