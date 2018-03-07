Group Concerned About Newly Released Criminal Justice Reform Plan

An organization working towards criminal justice reform has concerns about a plan released by the governor’s office this week.More >>
An organization working towards criminal justice reform has concerns about a plan released by the governor’s office this week.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association is giving the legislature an April 23 deadline to come up with a plan for raises, or teachers will strike.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association is giving the legislature an April 23 deadline to come up with a plan for raises, or teachers will strike.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association says they are moving up a strike date for teachers to April 2.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association says they are moving up a strike date for teachers to April 2.More >>
An organization working towards criminal justice reform has concerns about a plan released by the governor’s office this week.More >>
An organization working towards criminal justice reform has concerns about a plan released by the governor’s office this week.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.