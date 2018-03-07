OKC Students Protest Gun Violence

Students at John Marshall Mid-High School protested gun violence on Wednesday morning. They walked out of school and chanted, “No more silence. End gun violence.”

It’s the work of two eighth graders, Jaime Richardson and Paisley Lonebear. The friends were devastated by the Florida shooting and felt the sense of urgency.

They want their voices to be heard by elected officials.

Richardson said, “They don’t have to go to school every day. It’s us walking into the building and wondering if we’re safe or not.”

Lonebear said, “We just want to end all school shootings.”

Several other Oklahoma City Public School students participated in the walkout, including Centennial, Jefferson and Roosevelt.

The school district was aware of the peaceful protests and supported the students decision to speak up.