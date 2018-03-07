OKC Students Protest Gun Violence - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Students Protest Gun Violence

Posted: Updated:
Students at John Marshall Mid-High School protested gun violence on Wednesday morning. Students at John Marshall Mid-High School protested gun violence on Wednesday morning.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students at John Marshall Mid-High School protested gun violence on Wednesday morning. They walked out of school and chanted, “No more silence. End gun violence.”

It’s the work of two eighth graders, Jaime Richardson and Paisley Lonebear. The friends were devastated by the Florida shooting and felt the sense of urgency.

See Also: National School Walkout Planned In Response To Florida High School Shooting

They want their voices to be heard by elected officials.

Richardson said, “They don’t have to go to school every day. It’s us walking into the building and wondering if we’re safe or not.”

Lonebear said, “We just want to end all school shootings.”

Several other Oklahoma City Public School students participated in the walkout, including Centennial, Jefferson and Roosevelt.

The school district was aware of the peaceful protests and supported the students decision to speak up.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.