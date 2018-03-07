OCU Students On Alert After Attempted Abduction On Campus

Security is high at Oklahoma City University after a reported attempted abduction of a female international student.

Security is high at Oklahoma City University after a reported attempted abduction of a female international student. Police are investigating two incidents that happened on campus involving the alleged attacker.

The first time he approached a student but did not touch her. The second time is what prompted OCU police to send an emergency alert.

Read Related Story: Police Investigating Reports Of Attempted Abductions At OCU

“At 1:49 a.m., I issued an emergency alert called a Blue Alert,” said Chief Jennifer Rodgers, OCU Police Department. “To let the students, faculty and staff know there was an emergency situation on campus.”

A female international student living in Cokesbury Court Apartments was approached by a stranger calling her by the wrong name Wednesday morning.

“Tried to discourage him by saying it was not her,” said Chief Rodgers.

Police said the suspect, described as a black man with braided hair in a bun, grabbed the student by her wrist. She reacted by collapsing to the ground, causing the suspect to run away.

“She likely saved herself from being taken during the incident,” said Chief Rodgers.

Police said he entered the gated apartments by driving behind other cars. He is seen in surveillance video walking on campus and running from his car, a dark-colored hatchback.

“You forget the real world starts right at the edge,” said Adam LaPorte, OCU student. “There’s no division between us and anyone who wants to come on campus.”

Students are now seeing increased police patrols on campus and can request police escort services if they are walking to the dorms or classes.

Campus officials are also asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect.

“I believe he is someone from the outside,” said Chief Rodgers. “Perhaps he lives in the neighborhood but he is not familiar with our campus.”

“You get this sort of false sense of like why would anyone want to be here if they weren’t a student,” said LaPorte.

Oklahoma City police are now handling the investigation.