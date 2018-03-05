Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Player Of The Week

OSU point guard Kendall Smith scored 25 points in a win over No. 6 Kansas and was rewarded by being named Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
The stage is set for a memorable senior day in Gallagher-Iba Arena.More >>
OU point guard Trae Young was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys put a bow on the Big 12 regular season and preview the high-stakes, first round Bedlam matchup in the conference tournament.More >>
CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Damian Lillard had 20 and the Portland Trail Blazers won their sixth straight game Saturday night with a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.More >>
