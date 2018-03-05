Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Player Of The Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Player Of The Week

By OSU Athletics
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State point guard Kendall Smith scored a game-high 25 points in the win over No. 6 Kansas and was rewarded with Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Smith's 25 points were a Cowboy career high, and came on 9-of-15 shooting. He also added four steals, three rebounds and three assists in handing the Jayhawks their first conference sweep by any team since 2001.

On the week, Smith averaged 17 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals on 52.2 percent shooting.

This is Smith's second Big 12 weekly award of the season. The Antioch, California native was named the league's Newcomer of the Week on Feb. 5 after leading the Cowboys to victory in Allen Fieldhouse. That day he scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

Smith and the Cowboys will head to Kansas City, Missouri for the Big 12 Championship, where they will face No. 9 seed Oklahoma at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPNU.

