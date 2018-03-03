I-235 Closure Almost Over - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

I-235 Closure Almost Over

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the third time, a large stretch of I-235 is closed this weekend.

The section of highway will also close next weekend, but that should be the final disruption in that specific area.

Until Monday morning at 6 a.m., the highway will be blocked off from I-44 to 36th Street.

“I know that has been a major traffic issue for local residents, and we want to thank them for their patients,” Terri Angier, an ODOT spokesperson said.

Angier says ODOT has conducted fewer closures than originally planned.

“They initially said there would be six weekend closures for this project to do major work. This is the final two of four, so two less,” Angier said.

Alternative routes include I-44, I-35, I-40, and Lincoln Blvd.

“You need to really plan ahead and remember the 235 closure will impact people going downtown to the Bricktown area for different activities,” Angier said.

While drivers go about their activities, ODOT contractors will be working on the 50th Street bridge.

This weekend they’ll move a steel beam to the new structure.

On the weekend of March 9, they’ll take out the old bridge.

There is an $80,000 dollar-per-hour penalty if the work is not finished on time.

ODOT is live streaming the bridge work throughout both weekends.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.