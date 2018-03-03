I-235 Closure Almost Over

For the third time, a large stretch of I-235 is closed this weekend.

The section of highway will also close next weekend, but that should be the final disruption in that specific area.

Until Monday morning at 6 a.m., the highway will be blocked off from I-44 to 36th Street.

“I know that has been a major traffic issue for local residents, and we want to thank them for their patients,” Terri Angier, an ODOT spokesperson said.

Angier says ODOT has conducted fewer closures than originally planned.

“They initially said there would be six weekend closures for this project to do major work. This is the final two of four, so two less,” Angier said.

Alternative routes include I-44, I-35, I-40, and Lincoln Blvd.

“You need to really plan ahead and remember the 235 closure will impact people going downtown to the Bricktown area for different activities,” Angier said.

While drivers go about their activities, ODOT contractors will be working on the 50th Street bridge.

This weekend they’ll move a steel beam to the new structure.

On the weekend of March 9, they’ll take out the old bridge.

There is an $80,000 dollar-per-hour penalty if the work is not finished on time.

ODOT is live streaming the bridge work throughout both weekends.