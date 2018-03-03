Smith, Solomon Lead Okla. State To Big Win Over No. 6 Kansas

Kaylee Jensen and Loryn Goodwin were named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday and Braxtin Miller received honorable mention recognition.More >>
Kendall Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Mitchell Solomon had 16 points and seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-64 victory over No. 6 Kansas in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 43 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder scored the final 10 points of the game to escape with a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.More >>
Trae Young had 15 points and six assists in what might have been his final home game, and Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 81-60 on Friday night.More >>
