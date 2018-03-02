Sophia Strong: OKC Churches Fundraise For Little Girl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sophia Strong: OKC Churches Fundraise For Little Girl

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 6-year-old girl named Sophia has spent the last few months at the hospital.

In early-November, she had a brain bleed. Doctors found out she was born with a vessel malformation and took her in for brain surgery right away. Two days later, she suffered a stroke.

Sophia is still recovering.

“There were about ten days where we didn’t know if her brain would swell and crush her brain stem. It was just complete terror,” said Jaimie Weihermueller, Sophia’s mom. Still, doctors are unsure how much recovery she will make over time.  

She’s been staying at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany since December. The good news is Sophia is making incredible strides in her recovery, relearning how to walk and talk.

Two churches in Oklahoma City are coming together to help Sophia’s family with medical bills. Cherokee Hills Baptist Church and Putnam City Baptist Church are hosting an event on Saturday, March 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.  It will be held at Cherokee Hills Baptist Church.

The family is grateful for the support they’ve received. “Thank you for praying for me,” said Sophia.

