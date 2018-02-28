Your 2 Cents: Failure To Act Led To School Shooting In Florida - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Failure To Act Led To School Shooting In Florida

Posted: Updated:

Multiple agencies and people should have scooped up the Florida school shooter and gotten him some mental health care long before his rampage.

Here’s what you had to say about it:

Philip first, "The gun is the problem. A disturbed person with an assault style weapon that can fire up to 30 rounds as quick as he can pull the trigger can create a lot more carnage."

But Delois argues, "This was not a gun problem it was complete failure from the top down. The sheriff is dirty just like some in the FBI!"

Robert from Edmond adds, "Until we can get the mental support system fixed, there truly is no place to put people like him. They are overcrowded, under staffed and ill equipped."

Troy from Choctaw suggests, "Put a metal detector in and have a female officer on duty and a male officer on duty."

John responds, "We can't afford to pay our teachers a living wage, how in (expletive) are you going to pay for more security?”

From Craig in Norman, "There are plenty of people that have carry licenses that could be trained and hired in shifts to guard the children at schools."

Finally, from David, "It's interesting to see the national narrative surrounding this tragedy. Yes, it was a colossal failure all around, but let's focus on the NRA!"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.

