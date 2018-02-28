Mama Mia Meatloaf - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mama Mia Meatloaf

  • 1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon spaghetti seasoning blend
  • 1 1/2 cups baby spinach
  • 3 mozzarella cheese sticks
  • 1 1/2 cups spaghetti sauce
  1. Preheat oven to 375° spray a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl mix together ground beef and Italian sausage until thoroughly combined.
  3. Stir in the Panko crumbs spaghetti seasoning blend, egg, and 1/4 cup milk or cream.
  4. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Mix the meat mixture by hand until everything is well combined.
  6. Pour the spaghetti sauce into the bottom of the loaf pan and then press half of the meat mixture into the bottom of the pan.
  7. Place the baby spinach down the middle of the baking pan and then top with the three cheese sticks.
  8. Press the remaining meat mixture on top.
  9. Place the loaf pan on a baking sheet and set In the center of the oven to cook for 45 minutes.
  10. Remove from the oven and allow the meatloaf to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before inverting onto a plate to serve.
  11. Serve with additional warm spaghetti sauce.

