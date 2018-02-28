Jensen & Goodwin Make All-Big 12 First Team

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team had a trio of players honored on Wednesday with the announcement of the Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards by the league office.



For the third year in a row, Kaylee Jensen was named an All-Big 12 selection and was joined on the first team by teammate Loryn Goodwin. Braxtin Miller received honorable mention recognition.



A unanimous selection by the league's coaches, Jensen was tabbed as a first-team pick for the second year in a row after earning second-team status as a sophomore. The Genoa, Neb., native ranks fifth among league players with her 18.5 points per game, and leads the league in rebounding and double-doubles for the second year in a row at 10.8 boards per game and 18, respectively.



The senior is currently eighth in the Big 12 in free-throw percentage at 80.9 percent and seventh with her 1.3 blocks per game. She has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week on two occasions this season.



Goodwin, who was also selected unanimously, was named the league's newcomer of the year and to the five-player all-defensive team as well. The Big 12's leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, she also leads the conference with her 3.5 steals per game. Goodwin is fourth in assists at 5.3 per game, fifth in assist-turnover ratio (2.0) and sixth with her six double-doubles on the year.



Three times this season the graduate transfer has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Goodwin joins Tiffany Bias (2014) and Brittney Martin (2015, 2016) as Cowgirls to appear on the league's all-defensive team.



The Cypress, Texas native's top newcomer recognition wraps up a unique set of honors for the graduate transfer, who was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year last season at UTSA, was an All-Big East honorable mention pick in 2015 at Butler and was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2013 at North Texas.



In addition to being named honorable mention All-Big 12, Miller was also picked unanimously for the league's five-player all-freshman team. The Centerville, Ohio native is averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game on the year. She currently ranks 13th in the league in 3-point field-goal percentage at 36.9 percent and 10th in 3-point field goals made at 1.8 per contest.



Miller has twice been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week and was also named the USBWA National Freshman of the Week in December.



Miller joins Andrea Riley (2007), Liz Donohoe (2012), Brittney Martin (2013) and Roshunda Johnson (2014) on the list of OSU players to appear on the Big 12's all-rookie/freshman team.