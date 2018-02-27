After A Damp Tuesday, Get Ready For A Mostly Gorgeous Wednesday

As we end the month of February, we ask ourselves, "Will March come in like a lion or a lamb?" First things first: it looks like February will end on a beautiful note for Oklahoma City while other parts of the Sooner State will see rain.

It was a damp, drizzly day across Oklahoma on Tuesday, but we're expecting nice weather in the 70s for Wednesday. If there's a patio nearby, you might want to occupy it come Wednesday afternoon. Our neighbors in southeastern Oklahoma could get some rain and thunder.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

We're back to the 50s on Thursday, but it looks like a calm, lamb-like opening to the new month.

Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar

On a quick, statistical note, February 2018 will finish as the 19th wettest February ever for Oklahoma City, after it started out as the driest ever before all this precipitation over the past week.

Join Chief Meteorologist David Payne at 6 and 10 p.m. for the full 9-day forecast.

Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.

David Payne - click here

Cassie Heiter - click here

Jed Castles - click here

Justin Rudicel - click here

Robyn King - click here

Matt Mahler - click here