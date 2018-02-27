Burglary Suspect Hits OKC Animal Hospital, 4 Cats Missing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Burglary Suspect Hits OKC Animal Hospital, 4 Cats Missing

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a metro animal hospital, which resulted in four cats going missing.

A surveillance camera on the outside of the building captured a good image of the suspect. It happened at the City Animal Hospital, located in the 2900 block of NW 23rd St., on Feb. 10.

According to the report, a vehicle pulled into the west side of the building and the suspect heads straight toward a surveillance camera. Although the suspect tilts the camera toward the sky, his face is clearly seen as he approaches.

The suspect enters the building through a side door and breaks into a cash box located in a desk in the lobby. He then takes off, stealing less than $100 in cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ 0” tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and black pants. The car he was riding in was a silver Chevy Impala with after-market rims on the front tires and was missing a hubcap on the rear passenger side tire. Its license plate was removed.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

A description of the escaped cats has not been given.

