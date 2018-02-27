Trump Set To Announce Re-Election Campaign - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Set To Announce Re-Election Campaign

By CBS News

President Donald Trump is set to announce that he's running for re-election in 2020, CBS News' Major Garrett confirms, citing a source familiar with the campaign. Brad Parscale, who served as the Trump campaign's 2016 digital guru, will be named campaign manager.

In an announcement posted on the president's campaign website, his son, Eric Trump, called Parscale "an amazing talent" who was "pivotal to our success in 2016." Top Trump adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner said that Parscale "was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run."

The news was first reported by Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report. 

The president had already filed for re-election -- he filed his Form 2 paperwork with the Federal Election Commission hours after he was inaugurated over a year ago. He has also held a number of re-election campaign rallies already.

While President Trump famously relies on Twitter, Parscale relied on Facebook during Trump's presidential campaign. Parscale told CBS News' Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes" that he spent most of his considerable $100 million digital budget on Facebook ads, which he said were particularly effective in targeting rural voters.

