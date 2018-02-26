Court Date Set For Yukon Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Stud - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Court Date Set For Yukon Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student

CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Hunter Day had a preliminary hearing conference in Canadian County on Monday. She wasn’t there, but her attorney was in court to represent her.

He told News 9 they set another preliminary hearing conference, but no further comment was provided.

Hunter Day, 22, was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested her from her home after intercepting a texting conversation between Day and the minor.

The teenager’s parents brought their concerns to law enforcement after finding nude photos and explicit texts on their son’s phone.

Day was an emergency certified teacher at Yukon Public Schools.

According to the affidavit, she admitted to having sex with the minor and had planned on doing it again. The arrangement was made that day in November, but deputies arrived instead of the teen.

Day’s next court date is set for March 19 at 1:30 pm.

