Indoor Marijuana Grow Operation Busted In Garvin County

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma -

A husband and wife were arrested, accused of operating an indoor marijuana grow operation in a small Garvin County community.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Joshua Bishop and 38-year-old Kerri Bishop on Saturday after discovering the marijuana growing inside a home in the town of Beaty, a small community located just to the southwest of Pauls Valley.

The sheriff’s office searched the home after they say they heard rumors of a grow operation being done there. During their search, investigators found marijuana plants in varying stages of development, a portable power supply, artificial lighting, drying fans, water containers and an air ventilation system. The entire operation took up three rooms inside of the home, investigators say.

In all 65 plants were seized, as was three pounds of marijuana stored in glass jars. Deputies also recovered different smoking devices and weighing scales.

Investigators also searched a Pauls Valley business owned by the Bishops, from which investigators say they advertise the sale of legal hemp products. There, authorities say they found CBD oils and other ingestible hemp-related products.

