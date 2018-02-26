Bill To Consolidate Small Oklahoma School Districts Fails - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Bill To Consolidate Small Oklahoma School Districts Fails

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bill to consolidate some smaller school districts to save money and give teachers raises went down in flames in a senate committee.

There are currently 520-school districts in Oklahoma. A plan to consolidate some of the smaller districts, those with 200-or fewer students, died on Monday. The author says it should have passed for two reasons.

“One, reducing at least the administrative functions of those schools, but secondly providing funding back to the classroom. We’ve been talking a lot in this building about teacher pay. And this would afford for $500 to $700 more in teachers’ pockets,” said Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City.

Bice’s bill to consolidate smaller districts got hammered, failing 11 to 1. Lawmakers say they just couldn’t support consolidating services in their districts.

“There is no way that a superintendent can be loyal to two districts. It is impossible for them to do that,” said Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Oklahoma City.

After much debate and two special sessions, the legislature closed the books on 2018 without promised teacher raises.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.