OSBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' Of Carnegie Woman

A woman’s death in the town of Carnegie, Oklahoma is now being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The investigation began after Carnegie Police were called to do a welfare check at an apartment near E. 1st Street and S. Carnegie Street on Sunday afternoon. There officers found the body of 55-year-old Carla Renee Turney.

Authorities did not say in what condition they found Turney’s body, but the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death.” OSBI agents have conducted interviews and are gathering evidence.

Carnegie Police, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office and the District 6 Drug Task Force are helping with this investigation. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.