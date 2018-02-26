OKC Metro To See Breezy, Sunny Monday

It is a beautiful start to the work week! We will have chilly morning temperatures with upper 30s so grab the jacket when you're going out the door.

Light winds become breezy Monday afternoon. Highs will reach mid-60s with plenty of sunshine on Monday.

With low humidity, warm conditions and gusty winds, our fire threat is elevated on Monday, especially in western Oklahoma.

Overnight lows should drop into the mid-40s so it will not be as chilly. Overnight Tuesday should be partly cloudy and dry.

Taping into more moisture Tuesday, expect clouds to increase along with rain chances. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible and highs will be in the upper 50s.

Overnight Wednesday, we will see a chance of rain and lows near 50.

Scattered showers are possible early Wednesday, rain chances taper off by afternoon time.

