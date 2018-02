Police responded to a reported stabbing Sunday afternoon in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials told News 9 police were called to the scene of stabbing around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near N MacArthur Boulevard and Melrose Lane.

A female victim has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police are still at the scene for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.