Dentist Charged In Baby's Death Also Being Tried In Murder-For-H - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dentist Charged In Baby's Death Also Being Tried In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
Franklin, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis. Franklin, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A dentist accused of killing his mistress's 19-month-old appeared in court on Friday.

Bert Franklin, 37, faces another charge for allegedly hiring a hit on the mistress. The judge ruled Friday he will stand trial for the newest charge.

Franklin is also charged with the 2016 beating death of his mistress's toddler. Only days before the murder trial, prosecutors learned of a shocking twist, a murder-for-hire plot. The murder trial was rescheduled for May after prosecutors filed the new charge.

Read Related Story: Dentist Targets OKC Baby’s Mother In Murder-For-Hire Plot, Docs Say

Franklin allegedly had his wife send him $300 in December to pay fellow jail inmates to help arrange the killing of the mistress. Court hearings reveal, the inmates were informants for Oklahoma City Police and the plot never happened.

His attorneys argued there was never an agreement and the state amended the charge from conspiracy to commit first degree murder to solicitation of first degree murder.

Franklin is bound over for trial and the judge set his bond at $500,000. Franklin’s next court appearance for the charge is set for March 21.

Read Also: Grieving OKC Mother Pleads For Change To Death Penalty Rules

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.