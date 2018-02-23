Dentist Charged In Baby's Death Also Being Tried In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Franklin, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis.

A dentist accused of killing his mistress's 19-month-old appeared in court on Friday.

Bert Franklin, 37, faces another charge for allegedly hiring a hit on the mistress. The judge ruled Friday he will stand trial for the newest charge.

Franklin is also charged with the 2016 beating death of his mistress's toddler. Only days before the murder trial, prosecutors learned of a shocking twist, a murder-for-hire plot. The murder trial was rescheduled for May after prosecutors filed the new charge.

Franklin allegedly had his wife send him $300 in December to pay fellow jail inmates to help arrange the killing of the mistress. Court hearings reveal, the inmates were informants for Oklahoma City Police and the plot never happened.

His attorneys argued there was never an agreement and the state amended the charge from conspiracy to commit first degree murder to solicitation of first degree murder.

Franklin is bound over for trial and the judge set his bond at $500,000. Franklin’s next court appearance for the charge is set for March 21.

