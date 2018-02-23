Parent Starts Petition Asking For Metal Detectors In Moore Schools

In less than a week, the petition has garnered more than 100 signatures, and more than 600 Facebook comments.

Mary Booker started a petition proposing metal detectors be installed in every Moore school.

In light of recent school shootings, a Moore mom is asking for additional security measures in the district.

“It's just something that's happening that needs to be addressed,” Booker said.

The mother of two posted the petition last week, after the school shooting in Florida.

In less than a week, the petition has garnered more than 100 signatures, and more than 600 Facebook comments.

Some people agree with Booker, others offer different solutions to the school shooting problem. Booker says it’s the dialogue, not just the signatures, that

will make a difference.

“I'm hoping that I can get enough support for people to kind of guide that, and get it to the point that it needs to be to where we are doing something about it,” Booker said,

Moore Schools Superintendent Robert Romines says he’s listening.

“I learned a long time ago, never say never,” Romines said.

The superintendent says he’s open to immediate solutions to keep kids in the district safe.

He’s hosted table talks with students and parents before.

This past year, the district added three licensed counselors to their staff to address mental health, and have expanded the reach of school resource officers.

“When parents come to the schools, they have to go through a process to get into the building,” Romines said of the elementary schools, which are always locked down.

Much of the district’s every-changing safety plan is kept secret, to protect students.

Booker says she just hopes her petition helps spark some sort of additional security.

“This is my first time doing this. I'm just a mom. I never even knew that it would get this big,” Booker said.

