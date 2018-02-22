OU Police Investigating After Student Found Dead On Campus - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Police Investigating After Student Found Dead On Campus

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

OU Police are investigating after a student was found dead on campus in Norman.

OU freshman Kyle Carey was found dead in the Walker Center Thursday, February 22. Details surrounding his cause of death have not been released at this time.

OU President David Boren released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by Kyle’s tragic death. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

The university says counselors are available to Carey’s hallmates in the Walker Center and his friends.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information when it becomes available.

