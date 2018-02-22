OKC Fire Engine Under Repair After Flipping On Icy Road

An Oklahoma City Fire engine is in the shop after flipping on an icy road Thursday morning.

An Oklahoma City Fire engine is in the shop after flipping on an icy road Thursday morning.

The engine was responding to a commercial fire alarm, as it began to lose control on the slippery streets.

WATCH: Fire Truck Overturns Outside Of Firestation

“One of our fire engines, approaching the intersection of Northwest 16th and Pennsylvania ended up losing control,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

According to Oklahoma City Fire, the engine was only going 20 mph at the time of the accident.

“The way the firefighters describe it, they said it just felt like it was a slow-motion event,” Fulkerson said.

The four firefighters in the truck were unharmed, but the damage to the engine itself is still being figured out.

“They hauled it out to one of our facilities where it's being looked at by our technicians but also by a local business that works on equipment like this,” Fulkerson said.

In the meantime, the department has a reserve engine on standby for these situations, and insurance to cover the damage.

Chains can be placed on the truck wheels to gain traction.

“Ice doesn't care. It doesn't matter if you're a fire truck. It doesn't matter if you're a bus. It doesn't matter if you're an ambulance. Ice is very dangerous,” Fulkerson said.

An internal investigation will be conducted within the department, per protocol.