Wrecks Reported Across OKC Metro

Multiple wrecks and stuck vehicles were reported Thursday morning in the Oklahoma City metro area, including an overturned fire truck in northwest Oklahoma City.

The overturned fire truck was reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. It happened in front of a fire station near NW 16 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

No one was injured in the single-vehicle crash. An large wrecker was called over to right the rig, fire officials said.

Another area of concern was on Interstate 35 near Britton Road. At least seven tractor-trailers were stuck due to a hill. Five other tractor-trailers were stuck on Interstate 35 near Hefner Road .

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.