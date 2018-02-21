Oklahoma Winter Storms Makes For A Busy Day For AAA - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Winter Storms Makes For A Busy Day For AAA

OKLAHOMA CITY -

By four p.m. Wednesday, AAA had responded to 537 calls.  239 of them were tows.

Walter Brunner's been a AAA Tow Truck Driver for six years. 

"Pay attention to what the other drivers are doing, a large portion of what happens is because of what somebody else does, and then people react to it, they react quickly and lose control," said Brunner.

"Take it slow. And if you go over a bridge don't touch the gas pedal, don't touch the brakes, keep both hands on the steering wheel, keep it straight,” said motorist Carlos Garcia.

By the end of Wednesday night, AAA responded to a total of 695 calls. 

